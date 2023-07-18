Delhi Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed To Death In Jafrabad By Father & Brothers Of Girlfriend, Shocking Video Surfaces

Delhi man stabbed to death in Jafrabad by relatives of girlfriend. | Twitter

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Jafrabad by the father and brothers of a girl, with whom the victim was in a relationship, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Salman, a resident of Delhi's Brahmpuri.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that on Monday at around 5:15 PM, information was received that a youth had been stabbed to death in Gali No. 2, near Kalyan cinema, Chauhan Banger in Jafrabad area.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Salman was stabbed on his neck and chest and he died on spot.

"Preliminary enquiry has revealed that Salman was friendly with a girl for the past two years. However, the girl's family opposed the relationship. On Monday, the girl's father Manzoor along with her brothers Mohsin and a minor attacked Salman, while he was riding on a bike in Gali no. 2," said the official.

"A case of murder is being registered. Manzoor and his sons are absconding. Efforts are being made to trace them," the official added. On Tuesday, CCTV footage of the incident surfaced over the internet.

