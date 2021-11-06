Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, requests him to extend Centre's free ration scheme for six months

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to extend the Centre's free ration scheme for the next six months.

"By writing a letter to the Prime Minister, I have urged the central government to extend its ration scheme for six months," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besides, Kejriwal has announced that the Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme for the next six months. He stated that the inflation in the country is "at its peak", many people are unable to manage even two meals a day and many lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Inflation is at its peak. The common man is struggling to manage even two square meals a day. Many have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Prime Minister, please extend the scheme of supplying free ration to the poor by six months. The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for the next six months," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Delhi Chief Minister's remarks came a day after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that the Centre had no proposal to extend the ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

"Since the economy is also reviving and our OMSS (open market sale scheme) disposal of foodgrains has also been exceptionally good this year. So, there is no proposal to extend PMGKAY," Pandey told reporters during a press briefing.

Under the PMGKAY, the government supplies free ration to 80 crore ration card holders identified under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The free ration is given over and above the subsidised grains distributed to them via ration shops.

The government has been giving rice and wheat to bulk consumers under the OMSS policy to improve availability in the domestic market and check prices.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:26 PM IST