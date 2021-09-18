Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurate Dhansa-Najafgarh Metro section - See pics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the the nearly 1-km-long Dhansa bus stand-Najafgarh section on the Grey Line of Delhi Metro, via a video-conference.

"People won't have to cross Firni road now to reach Delhi. It will benefit people from about 50 villages," Kejriwal said.

Nearly 740 km of metro lines are at present operational in various cities in India and the network span is steadily scheduled to rise to about 900 km by 2022, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

Besides, another 1,000 km metro lines are under construction in various cities in the country, so the total span will be close to 2,000 km in the coming years, he said. Puri lauded the Delhi Metro for its various accomplishments despite the COVID-19 pandemic. With trailblazer transportation system like the metro, the national capital has the potential to become a world-class city like London and New York, he added.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:22 PM IST