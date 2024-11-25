 Delhi: Are Schools Reopening Today? Air Quality Remains At Poor Levels While Temperatures Fall In City
The pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have consistently remained in the 'very poor' to 'severe' category. The officials in Noida have decided to continue conducting online classes for school students on Monday as well. In Ghaziabad, classes have been suspended indefinitely.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
ANI

New Delhi: The pollution in Delhi-NCR has consistently fallen within the 'very poor' to 'severe' range. Due to the worsening air quality, authorities in Noida have chosen to extend online classes for school students on Monday too. In Ghaziabad, classes have been cancelled due to worsening pollution levels until further notice.

In Noida, schools had made the decision to shift to online classes until Saturday, leading to uncertainty among parents regarding whether their children should attend classes on Monday. To remember, the in-person classes were cancelled last week due to dangerous air quality levels in the area.

Previous reports indicated that in-person classes will restart on November 25, with no changes to the timetable for exams and interviews. The authorities had ordered the closure of schools until November 23, which led to the recent development.

It is vital to emphasize that the reopening of schools in Delhi is still unknown. After the most recent update, schools' closure was lowered from a GRAP IV to a GRAP III level.

Nevertheless, due to Delhi's air quality remaining in the "very poor" range and the continued implementation of GRAP III limitations, a definitive announcement on the resumption of in-person classes tomorrow has not been made.

Delhi AQI Levels Drop After A Week Of 'Severe' Conditions; GRAP Guidelines Revised
article-image

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' level on Saturday at an AQI of 412, with a maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius being reported.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) gives hourly AQI updates and reported that 20 monitoring stations like Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk, DTU, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mandir Marg, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, and Mundka, had readings above 400, classifying them as 'severe'.

As per CPCB data, the city's AQI averaged 412 for 24 hours until 4 pm on Saturday.

