Delhi AQI Levels Drop After A Week Of 'Severe' Conditions; GRAP Guidelines Revised

New Delhi: Air quality in Delhi slightly improved on Thursday, but it still fell in the "very poor" category. A slight haze of smog persisted over the National Capital Region, which includes Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.



Delhi Air Quality Index



At 7 a.m., Delhi had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 379, categorizing it as "very poor". Nevertheless, multiple air monitoring stations throughout the city documented AQI levels exceeding 400, categorized as "severe." A

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the highest levels were recorded in Jahangirpuri and Wazirpur at 437, followed by Bawana at 419 and Ashok Vihar and Mundka at 416.



IMD predicted Thursday's temperatures to vary between 11°C and 26°C. Despite some slight improvements, a thick layer of smog persisted in the national capital, causing reduced visibility and a gray haze over the city.

Updated GRAP Guidelines



The updated GRAP now requires Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar to implement these measures, with other NCR districts given the freedom to choose.



The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) updated the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Wednesday due to increasing pollution levels. Important requirements during Phases 3 and 4 consist of:



Compulsory Closure of Schools: All educational institutions in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar are required to switch to online education.



Staggered Work Hours: Public offices and municipal bodies in Delhi and specific NCR districts must follow staggered timetables.



In the past, these actions were optional, but now the updated rules require them in certain areas.

Delhi Govt Announces 50% of its employees will work from home

On November 20, 2024, the Delhi government issued a directive requiring a 50% decrease in staff at government offices and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Half of the staff will telecommute, while the rest will work in office locations.

Administrative Secretaries and Department Heads will supervise activities to ensure essential services like healthcare, fire departments, and public transportation are not affected. The directive aims to maintain operational efficiency while addressing public health concerns during times of intense air pollution.