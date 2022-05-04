Delhi: After heatwave. IMD issues dust storm, thunderstorm warning in national capital

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a dust storm or thunderstorm warning with gust of winds up to 50 kilometres per hour likely in Delhi after severe heatwave. A yellow alert has also been issued for the same.

According to the weather department, there is also the possibility of very light rainfall in some parts of the city.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.

Due to the western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the national capital for the next three days, the IMD said.

However, heatwave conditions are not expected in the national capital for the next two to three days, as per the weather department.

Several places in the country had witnessed all-time high temperatures in April with the mercury leaping to 46-47 degrees Celsius leading to a severe heatwave.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 02:34 PM IST