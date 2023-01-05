Delhi Accident: 'Nidhi told me a fatal accident has happened', claims eyewitness's mother Sudesh

The Kanjhawala death case is taking new twists and turns everyday since Anjali Singh's fatal accident on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Anjali was accompanied by her friend Nidhi on the scooty when it was hit by a baleno car.

Nidhi escaped from the accident and allegedly fled from the spot but Anjali got stuck underneath the car and got dragged for 12 kms from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, which led to her death.

Nidhi broke her silence two days after the accident and claimed that Anjali was driving under the influence of alcohol and the occupants of the car knew she was stuch underneath.

CCTV footage from outside a hotel shows Nidhi and Anjali having an argument before they drive off on the scooty. Nidhi claimed they also had an argument about who would drive the scooty.

But Nidhi's claims were dismissed by Anjali's family. Anjali's uncle said that he suspected Nidhi's involvement in the death and demanded a CBI inquiry in the case.

Nidhi's mother has now come out in her daughter's defence, saying that she fled because she was scared after the accident.

“She was very nervous. She told me that some people have run a car over her friend, they tried to do the same with her but she ran away.

"The allegations deceased's mother is putting against my daughter is untrue,” Nidhi's mother Sudesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She went on to add that Nidhi told her about the fatal accident after reaching home at 3 am.

"Nidhi came back home at 3 am. She told me a fatal accident has happened. She did not tell me that she was going to a party. She had just told me that she's going to Shelly's house," Sudesh said.

"We are not going to run away. Whatever I am saying is the truth. Nidhi and Anjali did not know the accused men."

What happened to the culprits?

The five occupants of the car were arrested by Delhi police after news of the accident blew up in Indian media and the internet. The culprits were sentenced to three days police custody by a court.

Delhi police revealed on Thursday that "two more were involved apart from the five in custody" and will be detained very soon.