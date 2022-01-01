COVID-19: Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, museum to remain closed from today

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from Saturday.

"As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the general public will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice," the President's Secretariat informed on Friday in a press release.

The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, the official release said.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 08:01 AM IST