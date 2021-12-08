e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 02:16 PM IST

See Pics: New Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan also set to be inaugurated today

the Durbar Hall is used to host Civil and Defence Investiture Ceremonies wherein the Hon’ble President of India confers the prestigious honours to the recipients.
FPJ Web Desk
Rashtrapati Bhavan new Durbar Hall is all set to be inaugurated today at four 4 PM by President Ramnath Kovind.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website, the Durbar Hall is used to host Civil and Defence Investiture Ceremonies wherein the Hon’ble President of India confers the prestigious honours to the recipients.

Swearing-in ceremonies of incoming governments, additions to the Council of Ministers and the swearing in of the Chief Justices of India are all conducted at the Durbar Hall. The Durbar Hall was also used for paying respects to India’s fifth President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed on the solemn occasion of his demise in the year 1977.

See pics Here:

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar Hall is considered as the most regal room of the presidential residence. Erstwhile known as the Throne Room, it is also where C. Rajagopalachari took oath as the Governor-General of India in the year 1948.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 02:16 PM IST
