See Pics: New Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan also set to be inaugurated today

Rashtrapati Bhavan new Durbar Hall is all set to be inaugurated today at four 4 PM by President Ramnath Kovind.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website, the Durbar Hall is used to host Civil and Defence Investiture Ceremonies wherein the Hon’ble President of India confers the prestigious honours to the recipients.

Swearing-in ceremonies of incoming governments, additions to the Council of Ministers and the swearing in of the Chief Justices of India are all conducted at the Durbar Hall. The Durbar Hall was also used for paying respects to India’s fifth President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed on the solemn occasion of his demise in the year 1977.

See pics Here:

Advertisement

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar Hall is considered as the most regal room of the presidential residence. Erstwhile known as the Throne Room, it is also where C. Rajagopalachari took oath as the Governor-General of India in the year 1948.

ALSO READ President Ram Nath Kovind welcomed by Aaditya Thackeray on arrival in Mumbai

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 02:16 PM IST