President Ram Nath Kovind welcomed by Aaditya Thackeray on arrival in Mumbai

President Ram Nath Kovind was welcomed by Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on his arrival in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Welcomed the Hon’ble President of India Ram Nath Kovind ji back to Mumbai," Thackeray wrote in a tweet.

The President will present the President's Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said on Sunday.

माननीय राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद जी यांचे आज मुंबई शहरात स्वागत केले!



The President began his four-day tour of Maharashtra by visiting the historic Raigad fort by ropeway. After paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji, President Kovind said his visit to this hill fort was like a sacred pilgrimage for him and all countrymen.

The Raigad fort, located 166 km away from Mumbai, was made the capital of the Maratha kingdom when Shivaji was coronated as king in 1674.

The President said that under the able leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the glory of the entire region increased and patriotic feelings re-emerged.

