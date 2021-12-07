e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:57 PM IST

COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray requests Centre to reduce minimum vaccination age to 15 years

Sanjay Jog
Aaditya Thackeray | Instagram

As the threat of the Omicron variant looms, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has, in a letter to Union Health minister Mansukh Mandviya, requested him to reduce the minimum age of vaccination from 18 years to 15 years, in order to keep school and college-going students safe from the infection.

He also requested the minister to allow the third shot to health care workers and front line workers who have received both doses.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:55 PM IST
