COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray requests Centre to reduce minimum vaccination age to 15 years

As the threat of the Omicron variant looms, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has, in a letter to Union Health minister Mansukh Mandviya, requested him to reduce the minimum age of vaccination from 18 years to 15 years, in order to keep school and college-going students safe from the infection.

He also requested the minister to allow the third shot to health care workers and front line workers who have received both doses.

.@AUThackeray Thackeray wrote to Union Health Minister .@mansukhmandviya, a few suggestions that have come from various interactions with doctors & those closely observing #COVID19 situation closely to protect our citizens in the light of newly emerging variants

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/QgyEI2K7gw — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 7, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:55 PM IST