COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 11.94 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 6 has vaccinated 10,36,883 in 10,392 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 7 Maharashtra has inoculated 11,94,87,474 people.

As per the state government data 4,30,01,440 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,07,29,864 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,428 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,58,446 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,127 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,26,928 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported five COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in a single day, after May last year, a health official said on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 517 new coronavirus positive cases were reported, taking the tally in Maharashtra to 66,39,296. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,41,175, a health department bulletin said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 707 cases and seven fatalities.

"The fatality for the day is the lowest since May last year," the health official said.

A total of 811 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,87,593, leaving the state with 6,853 active cases, it said.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 97.72 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 77,928 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 6,61,56,544, it said.

Mumbai reported 163 new cases and two deaths.

Nineteen districts and nine civic bodies in Maharashtra did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 298 cases and three deaths.

Pune division reported 101 new cases, Nashik division 60 cases, Aurangabad (25), Nagpur (12), Kolhapur (nine), Latur division (seven), and Akola division six cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 518, positive cases 66,39,296, fatalities 5, death toll 1,41,175, recoveries 64,87,593, active cases 6,853, total tests 6,61,56,544.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:15 AM IST