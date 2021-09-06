COVID-19: No death in Delhi for 6th straight day; 32 new cases reported

For the sixth straight day today Delhi reported zero COVID-19 deaths, according to data shared by the city health department. The cumulative death count in the national capital stands at 25,082.

Notably, this is also the 25th time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been reported in a day.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of new infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday recorded 32 fresh cases as the positivity rate increased to 0.06 per cent, while there was no death due to COVID-19, according to the latest bulletin. The new cases took the national capital's infection tally to 14,37,991.

Delhi reports 32 new cases, 16 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours; active cases 367 pic.twitter.com/x9ZPkZhNCi — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

A total of -- 45,524 RT-PCR tests and 9087 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, 30 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to official figures. On Thursday, the daily case count stood at 39 with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,082 on Tuesday. The national capital has not reported any death due to the coronavirus since then.

Advertisement

ALSO READ At 124, Delhi records highest number of dengue cases since 2018

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 06:17 PM IST