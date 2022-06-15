e-Paper Get App

Covid-19: Delhi reports 1,375 fresh cases in last 24 hrs; positivity rate at 7.01%

On Tuesday, Delhi had logged 1,118 cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was at 6.50 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Photo: PTI

Delhi recorded 1,375 new Covid cases on Wednesday while the positivity rate rose to 7.01 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

No fatalities were reported due to the infection.

This is the second consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,100 cases in a day.

With the new cases reported on Wednesday, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,15,905 and the death toll stood at 26,223, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 7.06 per cent.

The city had on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate was at 4.35 per cent.

It had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death.

Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, NMMC sees 2,014 new cases in June so far
article-image

