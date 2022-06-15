e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, NMMC sees 2,014 new cases in June so far

The number of active cases are increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1,311 on June 14.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, NMMC sees 2,014 new cases in June so far | PTI

While there is no death reported due to COVID under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction. So far in June, a total of 2014 new cases of COVID have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases are increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1,311 on June 14. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 14, a total of 160 patients got discharged.

For the last week, more than between 100 and 200 new cases of COVID have been reported in the city. At present, 1015 people are in home isolation and 16 patients are getting treatment at COVID care centre at CIDCO Exhibition centre in Vashi.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

New cases of Covid in June

June 14—218 cases

June 13—180 cases

June 12—237 cases

June 11—226 cases

June 10—191 cases

June 9 —222 cases

June 8 —186 cases

June 7—100 cases

June 6—51 cases

June 5—97 cases

June 4—100 cases

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 case

Read Also
Thane's rickshaw drivers refuse to ply short distances
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, NMMC sees 2,014 new cases in June so far

RECENT STORIES

Custodial torture: UP cops deny knowledge of BJP MLA's 'return gift' video

Custodial torture: UP cops deny knowledge of BJP MLA's 'return gift' video

Shiv Sena will support Sharad Pawar as candidate for Presidential election: Subhash Desai

Shiv Sena will support Sharad Pawar as candidate for Presidential election: Subhash Desai

Mamata Banerjee's big Opposition meet in Delhi today; AAP and KCR to skip meet: Reports

Mamata Banerjee's big Opposition meet in Delhi today; AAP and KCR to skip meet: Reports

Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old Rahul rescued after 106 hours from 80ft deep borewell

Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old Rahul rescued after 106 hours from 80ft deep borewell

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Gastro-malaria cases on rise

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Gastro-malaria cases on rise