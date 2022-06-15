Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, NMMC sees 2,014 new cases in June so far | PTI

While there is no death reported due to COVID under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction. So far in June, a total of 2014 new cases of COVID have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases are increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1,311 on June 14. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 14, a total of 160 patients got discharged.

For the last week, more than between 100 and 200 new cases of COVID have been reported in the city. At present, 1015 people are in home isolation and 16 patients are getting treatment at COVID care centre at CIDCO Exhibition centre in Vashi.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

New cases of Covid in June

June 14—218 cases

June 13—180 cases

June 12—237 cases

June 11—226 cases

June 10—191 cases

June 9 —222 cases

June 8 —186 cases

June 7—100 cases

June 6—51 cases

June 5—97 cases

June 4—100 cases

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 case

