Thane's rickshaw drivers refuse to ply short distances

“We take action against errant auto-rickshaw drivers, but then their unions threaten to protest and they do so in front of our office,” said a Thane traffic police official.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 09:08 AM IST
Thane's rickshaw drivers refuse to ply short distances | File Image

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Thane are refusing to ply short distances. On Tuesday, a long queue could be seen outside Thane railway station as drivers only ferried passengers who wanted to travel long distances.

In 2021 the Thane traffic police department had deployed cops in civil clothes at various spots to keep a check on errant auto-rickshaw drivers and take action against them. Under traffic department norms, an auto-rickshaw driver is liable for a Rs 200 penalty for refusing to ply.

