Thane's rickshaw drivers refuse to ply short distances | File Image

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Thane are refusing to ply short distances. On Tuesday, a long queue could be seen outside Thane railway station as drivers only ferried passengers who wanted to travel long distances.

“We take action against errant auto-rickshaw drivers, but then their unions threaten to protest and they do so in front of our office,” said a Thane traffic police official.

In 2021 the Thane traffic police department had deployed cops in civil clothes at various spots to keep a check on errant auto-rickshaw drivers and take action against them. Under traffic department norms, an auto-rickshaw driver is liable for a Rs 200 penalty for refusing to ply.

