Mumbai: Plans afoot to rent equipment for BMC elections to avoid cost escalation

BMC | FPJ

Though the schedule for the BMC elections is yet to be announced, preparations for the electoral process are afoot, especially after the State Election Commission (SEC) directed all municipal corporations to do so.

As part of the process in the city, the BMC published its ward reservation list on Monday. It has also issued tenders for election-related equipment such as loud speakers for announcement, video screens, coolers, fans, lighting, chairs, tables and caterers.

As per sources, the BMC elections may be conducted after three to four months, but it decided to rent the equipment now to avoid any further cost escalation from firms.

The civic body will also take a letter of guarantee from successful bidders that they will not increase their rates later. If a firm refuses to accept the condition, the second highest bidder will be given a chance.

Deputy municipal commissioner (special) Sanjog Kabre said, “We will hire equipment from firms for temporary functions as it is needed only for three days. The tender process has already been initiated by the department concerned.”

Meanwhile, the enrolment of new names in the voters’ list is at its last stage and 90 per cent work is over.