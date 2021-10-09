COVID-19: Delhi makes it compulsory for govt employees to get at least one vaccine dose by October 15 to join offices

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday ordered all government employees to receive at least one dose of vaccine by October 15 to be able to attend work. According to the orders issued by DDMA, the list includes all government employees, including frontline and healthcare workers and teachers who work in schools and colleges. The order stated that they would not be allowed to attend work until they get the first dose of vaccine.

According to a Indian Express report, DDMA further said that from October 16, such employees who do not receive at least the first dose would be marked ‘on leave’ until they get the dose administered.

Signed by Chief Secretary of Delhi Vijay Dev, the DDMA order states that all the government employees in Delhi would need to get at least one vaccine dose by October 15 as per the Government of India protocol. It added that such employees who do not get the vaccine would not be allowed to enter their offices, educational institutions or healthcare establishments with effect from October 16 till they get the dose.

Such employees shall be marked to be ‘on leave’ until they get the first dose, and when they get the first dose or get fully vaccinated, their vaccination status would be verified by the office or the HOD concerned via the Aarogya Setu app or the vaccination certificate that the employee produces.

DDMA had conducted a meeting on September 29 and decided that the government would ensure that all government employees, including frontline and healthcare workers and teachers and school and college staffs, are fully vaccinated.

Meawnhile, the national capital recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 fresh cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Saturday.

One death due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far in October. Last month, five fatalities were reported in Delhi. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 06:17 PM IST