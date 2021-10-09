In Photos: Youth Congress workers protest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Delhi

Workers of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest in Delhi over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people were killed, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu broke his hunger strike after two days, after Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra appeared before the crime branch earlier today in the morning.

They demanded sacking of Ajay Mishra Teni| Twitter/@IYC

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3| Twitter/@IYC

On October 6, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi met families of deceased farmer Lovpreet Singh in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Youth Congress workers protesting outside Home Minister Amit Shah's house were arrested. | Twitter/@IYC

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.| Twitter/@IYC

IYC workers raise slogans in protest| Twitter/@IYC

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

"The arrest of young Congress presidents and comrades protesting outside the home of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi over the demand to punish the accused in the Lakhimpur Kisan massacre is tantamount to crushing democracy," The Youth Congress said via their official Twitter handle | Twitter/@IYC

Effigies of Ajay Mishra burned| Twitter/@IYC

Ashish Mishra has refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.| Twitter/@IYC

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 03:58 PM IST