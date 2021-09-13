Arvind Kejriwal reacts to 'love letter' sent by BJP as ED summons AAP leader Pankaj Gupta in money laundering case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday over an Enforcement Directorate notice to the Aam Aadmi Party's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta.

Gupta has been summoned for questioning on September 22 in connection with a money laundering case involving former AAP (and now Congress) leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira.



The Chief Minister slammed "these tactics of the BJP" - a reference to opposition parties alleging the BJP uses central agencies to intimidate its leaders - and insisted the AAP will emerge "stronger".

"In Delhi they tried to defeat us with IT Department, CBI, Police - but we won 62 seats. As we grow in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Gujarat - we get an ED notice! People of India want honest politics - these tactics of BJP will never succeed, they will make us stronger," the AAP chief tweeted.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, who earlier tweeted about a "love letter from the Modi government's favourite agency", accused the BJP of trying to "character assassinate" the party after failing to defeat it at the polls.



"The Enforcement Directorate should be given an office space just beside the BJP headquarters. They are a frontal organization of BJP," Chadha said.

Adding that the summons were a part of a series of witch hunts against AAP, Chadha said the party had nothing to hide and nothing to be afraid of.



Sources in the ED said Gupta had been asked to join the investigation and appear before the Investigation Officer (IO) of the agency in the case next week. They said Gupta would be questioned in connection with a case in which the Punjab MLA is being probed.

The central financial probe agency had searched the premises of Khaira in March this year in connection with its probe under PMLA.



Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 05:38 PM IST