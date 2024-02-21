West Bengal Horror: Mother & Her Lesbian Partner Kill Son, Cut His Wrists After He Catches Them Making Out In Hooghly |

Hooghly: In a shocking incident, a mother and her lesbian partner allegedly murdered her ten-year-old son after he caught them making out in West Bengal's Hooghly. The mother took the extreme step of killing her own son after the victim came to know about her lesbian relationship with another woman. The woman along with her lover killed her son by hitting his head several times and the woman also cut his wrists.

As per reports from India Today, the incident occurred on Tuesday (February 20) in Hooghly's Konnagar. The woman who has been identified as Shanta Sharma killed her son Shreyanshu Sharma after he caught her making out with her lesbian partner Ishrat Parveen. The woman feared that the child might disclose about her relationship to everyone. She killed her son out of fear with the help of her partner.

Husband Knew About Her Relationship

There are reports that the killer woman's husband knew about her relationship with another woman. However, he chose to remain silent and not to confront his wife about her relationship with the other woman. There are reports that the mother and her accomplice murdered the kid inhumanely and also cut off his hands to mislead the police.

Lesbian Relationship Even Before Marriage

The police investigation revealed that the mother of the deceased, Shanta Sharma alias Guddi, and her friend Ishrat Parveen are lesbians. Ishrat Praveen hails from Water Works area in West Bengal's Kolkata. They have been involved in the lesbian relationship even before the marriage of Shanta Sharma. However, her innocent son found out about it, after which he remained under considerable mental stress.

Child Caught Them Making Out

The police further claimed that Ishrat and Shanta were afraid that the child might reveal their homosexual relationship to someone. Fearing societal backlash, conspired to kill the child and also erase all the evidence of the murder. The police used all the scientific methods to reveal the truth behind the murder of the innocent child.

Police Used Scientific Methods

The police used scientific methods to solve the murder mystery and was able to crack the case with the help of forensic experts. They also examined the CCTV cameras and the mobile location data to trace the murderers in the incident. The woman and her accomplice have been arrested by the police and they are in police custody.