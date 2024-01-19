UP Horror: Mother Hits ‘Adopted Child’ With Sharp Object, Pulls Hair, And Throws Her To Ground; Netizens Demand Action After Video Goes Viral

X

In a video that is going viral on social media platforms, a woman can be seen hitting her ‘adopted’ child with a sharp object on her neck multiple times. The heart-wrenching incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar.

In one of these videos posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) the mother can be seen sitting next to a stove to cook as her child (who appears to be a girl) comes in wearing a dress. When she sits down in front of her mother, things take a scary turn. The mother suddenly grabs the child's hand and starts hitting her with a sharp object on her neck. The child cries out in pain, but the mother doesn't stop and tries to twist her hand while the child keeps crying. To make things even worse, the woman pulls the child's hair and pushes her to the ground. The video, lasting for 2 minutes and 19 seconds, is rapidly going viral online with people asking authorities to take strong action against the woman.

Watch the video here:

If you are still shocked about the news of #suchanaseth murdering her own son then here is another shock for you. See how this Mother is assaulting her adopted child. The video is allegedly of Kushinagar, UP.. @NCPCR_ pls ensure the safety of the child.pic.twitter.com/iXs8Cr7HIu — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 19, 2024

Netizens demand action:

One of the X users, @Riyazuddin555, said, "It's an attempt to murder. She should be booked and sent to immediately before she does anything wrong to the innocent baby."

X

Another user, @FaizRedmi23776, asked UP police to take action agasint the lady. "@Uppolice pls take action against this lady"

@AsimDobe said, " Oh god! Horrible😟 save the child🙏"

@Jatingohil_JG, said, "It's important to speak out against child abuse, regardless of who the perpetrator is. No child should ever have to endure such suffering. #StopChildAbuse."

Soon after the video went viral on social media, local authorities, have been reported to swung into action and are currently trying to investigate the incident. The video, which is causing outrage online, has sparked concerns about the safety and well-being of the child involved.