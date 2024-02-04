UP Crime: Stepmother Thrashes 9-Year-Old Minor To Death In Kanpur; Police Find Blood-Soaked Girl Inside House (VIDEO)

Stepmother Thrashes 9-Year-Old Minor To Death In Kanpur | Twitter

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a blood-soaked dead body of a 9-year-old girl was found in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The stepmother of the girl brutally hit her and the girl had injury marks all over her body. The minor girl was covered with blood-soaked clothes. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the father of the girl removes the girl, who seem to be already dead, out of the hay inside their house and takes her away.

The entire incident which occurred in the Bilhaur village which falls under the Auraiya Police Station area, involved the mother, Farzana, and the father, Anis. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The father of the girl removes the girl from the hay

It can be seen in the video that the father of the girl removes the girl from the hay and takes her along forcibly and inhumanely. He also slips while going down the stairs and the girl falls out of his hand. The incident occurred in presence of the neighbours.

Disturbing video. Viewer's discretion requested

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Neighbours were recording videos

What's shameful is that neighbours were recording videos of the incident and the innocent girl was suffering, and no one attempted to intervene. When the police arrived, the girl was barely alive. Unfortunately, she passed away in the hospital.

Stepmother abused and beat the children

There are reports that the neighbours accused the stepmother of abusing and beating the children. They also alleged that the mother used to harass them and forced them to do household works.

They used to live with their father

The accused father, Anis, was married to another woman named Meera. Meera died around five years ago, due to tuberculosis and left behind four children. They used to live with their father.

The children used to live in constant fear and distress

Anis got married to the accused mother later and they also have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The neighbours also claimed that the children used to live in constant fear and distress.

The screams of the girl was heard outside

They also claimed that the screams of the girl was heard outside the house as the mother was mercilessly beating the minor girl. They also said that the girl was pleading with the neighbours to save her mother. However, the woman continued to beat the girl mercilessly and suddenly the girl's voice stopped. The neighbours immediately called the police.

The police arrived and took the girl into their custody

The police arrived and took the girl into their custody and took her to the nearby hospital. The girl was declared dead by the hospital authorities. The police have arrested the killer mother and the woman revealed during the investigation that she hid the girl in the hay out of fear after beating her mercilessly. The police also revealed that there were injury marks all over the body of the deceased.