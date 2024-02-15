Rajasthan Shocker: Woman, Nephew Murder Husband Over Illicit Affair In Alwar; Accused Arrested

Rajasthan Shocker: Woman, Nephew Kill Husband Over Illicit Affair In Alwar; Accused Arrested | Twitter

Alwar: The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday (February 14) arrested the wife and nephew after six days of the murder of a man in Alwar. The Police revealed that the murder mystery has been solved and the wife and nephew of the deceased have been arrested in connection with the murder. People were shocked as the police revealed that the wife and the nephew of the deceased were involved in a love affair which led to the gruesome murder of the victim.

The incident came to light from Kithur village in Rajasthan's Alwar. The wife of the victim and the murder accused has been identified as Meena, and was involved in a love affair with her nephew. The husband has been identified as Sube Singh (35), was becoming an obstacle in their relationship, which lead to the murder.

The victim was strangled to death with a rope

There are reports that the victim was strangled to death with a rope and his dead body was dumped near a bar in the village. The police has revealed that there was an illicit relationship between the aunt and the nephew for a long time and they were planning to get rid of Sube Singh. The nephew has been identified as Arvind, who hails from Prem Nagar in Jaipur.

'Husband died after falling in bathroom'

Arvind approached the police station on Thursday (February 8) to file a complaint stating that his uncle Sube Singh has died. The woman told the police that her husband fell in the bathroom after which he was rushed to the Solanki Hospital which is situated in Alwar.

The hospital authorities declared him dead after examination. However, the family members of the deceased noticed marks on his neck and refused to perform the last rites and reached to the police.

The police reached the spot and took the dead body into their custody and then sent it for post-mortem. The report revealed that the deceased was strangled to death. During the investigation, it was revealed that Meena and her nephew Govind killed the man. They were taken into custody for interrogation after which they confessed to the crime.