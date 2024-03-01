Palghar: Mentally Disturbed Man Axes 2 Senior Citizens To Death, Arrested

A sensational case of double murder has emerged in the Koodan village of Boisar area in Palghar district, Maharashtra. Here, a mentally disturbed individual ruthlessly murdered two people by hacking them with an axe. It is reported that after the incident, when people raised an alarm, the suspect fled. Subsequently, the police apprehended the suspect from a pond in the nearby forest area.

#WATCH | Palghar, Maharashtra: Police arrested the double-murder accused Kishor Kumar Mandal from a nearby mud pond. https://t.co/kL8xEDjd7h pic.twitter.com/TxBiwMOHWr — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

In fact, for the past two to four days, an unknown individual had been wandering in a suspicious condition in the Koodan village of Palghar district. According to local sources, the youth seemed mentally unstable. Therefore, no one paid much attention to him. However, on Thursday, suddenly, a young man attacked an elderly person with an axe, brutally killing him, and sat near his corpse.

Meanwhile, as the deceased's brother searched for him and reached the spot, the suspect, upon being found, repeatedly struck him with an axe, causing his demise at the same scene. It is reported that after the incident, the suspect also attacked another person outside the house with an axe. Meanwhile, police also arrived at the scene, after which nearly 150 additional police forces were summoned.

Police arrested the youth

As the search operation commenced, the suspect was found hiding in the marsh, whom the police forcibly pulled out and arrested. The police stated that whether the suspect is mentally deranged or not will be determined through a medical examination.