MP: Youth Elopes With 14-Year-Old Girlfriend, Both Consume Pesticide After Parents Deny Marriage

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his 14-year-old girlfriend eloped at midnight and attempted suicide by consuming pesticides after their parents denied permission for marriage in the Chicholi region of Chhindwara district.

Both of them recorded a video of the incident and sent it to their relatives and police. The police took swift action into the matter and found them unconscious on the roadside. Later, the police rushed them to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

According to the information, the 25-year-old man, a resident of Avriya village in Betul district, and the 14-year-old girl from Narmadapuram district fled their homes, and reached Bhusawal. On Monday, before returning to Chhindwara near Fungria they consumed pesticides in a field near Chicholi and were found unconscious by passersby.

According to the young man, they faced opposition from their families regarding their relationship and had even received threats. He expressed his desire to live with the girl, as they both worked outside their homes and wanted to be together. But their families were not supportive, leading to escalating tensions.However, when he asked the girl to go back home, she asked to die instead of returning back. Feeling hopeless and under threat, they consumed pesticides.

Mom informs police after daughter goes missing at 2:30 am

Her mother said that she was awake until 1 am, but when she woke up at 2:30 am, the girl was not in her bed. They searched everywhere and asked relatives, but she couldn't be found. Meanwhile, the minor girl called and said she went out for a walk. They asked her to return, but she didn't. When she didn't return by 5 pm., they filed a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the Chicholi police received a call that the girl had consumed poison. They clarified that they didn't cause her any trouble. The girl's mother said they asked her to wait until she became an adult to marry someone else, but she insisted on getting married now. The boy lived nearby, and they had met once on his birthday. They didn't want her to marry him and wanted action against him, but they didn't threaten him.

The girl's family also reported that this was not the first time she had eloped with her boyfriend.

Both of them are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Betul.