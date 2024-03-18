Turning Tables: Bhopal's Distraught Hubbies Seek Justice At Women Thana Against Better Halves

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mahila Thana, set up to provide quality and fast disposal of crimes related to the women in the city is finding itself in a very peculiar situation as a number of disgruntled men are now turning to it complaining against their wives over alleged mental, emotional and physical harassment.

Since the beginning of this year, a total of 27 complaints have been filed by distraught men at the Mahila thana of the city. Four of these complaints were filed last week and the latest case of men allegedly being subjected to atrocities by their wives on Sunday. A 32-year-old man, residing in Ayodhya Nagar, approached the mahila thana stating that he has been married for over two years but at his wife’s behest, his in-laws are interfering in their life.

He alleged that his wife often commits atrocities on him, such as abusing him and even thrashing him, when he does not cater to her demands. A month ago, his wife left him and went to her native place, he told police saying that he wants cops to help him reconcile with his wife. Another distressed married man approached the Mahila thana police on Friday, saying his wife, who is residing in Indore, had promised her before marriage she would move to Bhopal with him.

Almost a month after he got married in 2023, she went back to Indore, stating that the city was far more advanced than Bhopal, and she enjoys the nightlife over there, while the things are quite dry in Bhopal. The woman is not ready to return to Bhopal to live with him and his family and has put forth a condition before him to either move to Indore with her, or file for a divorce, the man told cops.

Sitara Sheikh, a counsellor at the Bhopal Mahila thana, said men have approached police stations this year itself, while in the past they used to move court directly for divorce.

No FIRs against women in such cases: SHO

Mahila Thana police station house officer (SHO), Shilpa Kaurav told Free Press in light of the issue, that in such cases, even if the female is at fault, no FIR is registered against her, and the couple is sent for counselling. Even if the compatibility among the couple is not restored, the distraught male can approach the Men’s helpline, or the Bhopal family court.