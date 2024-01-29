MP: Two Rape Accused Nabbed In Gujarat In Separate Cases

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amjhera police arrested two men from Porbandar and Morbi in Gujarat for the alleged separate rape cases of minor girls from Dhar district.

Following the directives of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, a campaign was launched to nab accused involved in women-related cases.

According to SDOP Ashutosh Patel, the incident occurred about four years back when a minor girl was returning home from the market. The accused paternal uncle forcefully took the girl towards the Chanduri forest and raped her. A case was registered under various sections with Amjhera police station. A reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced for the information leading to the arrest of the accused.

During the search operation, police received information that the accused was hiding in Gujarat. Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused Parlia Gangaram from Porbandar. During interrogation, the accused also confessed to the crime.

In another case, on January 3, information was received about a rape survivor girl admitted to Dhareshwar hospital and suffering pain due to abortion. A police team reached the hospital for investigation and recorded the statement of the victim.

According to station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais, the minor said that accused Devendra had raped her on September 17, 2023, on the pretext of marriage. Police have registered the case and arrested the accused Devendra from Morbi, Gujarat.