MP: Man Booked For Defaming Woman By False Marriage Invitation Card In Agar

Representative image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking turn of events, a young woman found herself at the centre of a defamation scandal as a false marriage invitation card surfaced, tarnishing her reputation.

The invitation card, purportedly documenting a marriage between the accused and the victim, falsely replaced the groom's name with the accused's own and the bride's name with that of the young woman with whom the accused had previously broken ties.

The victim's father, who hails from Umri village, was appalled by the slanderous act and promptly lodged a formal complaint at the Agar Kotwali police station. The incident, which unfolded between April 1 and 17, not only subjected the victim to public ridicule but also included threats to her life by the accused. In response to the complaint, authorities swiftly registered a case against the accused identified as Jagdish Banjara from Chikli Goyal village.

The Agar police assured the public that the matter would be thoroughly investigated, with due diligence given to apprehending the perpetrator and ensuring justice for the victim. This distressing incident serves as a stark reminder of the repercussions of vengeful actions driven by personal vendettas. As the investigation progresses, the community awaits justice for the defamed young woman and hopes for a swift resolution to prevent such malicious acts from recurring in the future.