Indore: Woman Drives Teen Boyfriend To Kill Ex

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Lucknow was brutally killed by four youths including three minors in the Aerodrome area late on Monday. Police claimed that they busted the blind murder case within 6 hours. The role of a woman was also found in the case as she was the friend of the deceased, who was allegedly harassing by showing an objectionable video to her for a few days and she wanted to teach him a lesion so she called him to the city, where her friend and three minors stabbed him multiple times in an isolated place. A search is on for the woman, who had called the deceased to the city from Lucknow.

DCP (Zone-1) Aaditya Mishra said that Taukir Ahmed (27), a resident of Lucknow was found murdered in an isolated place in High Link City under Aerodrome police station jurisdiction around 10 pm on Monday. There were multiple stab marks on the body and the police managed to identify him after finding his documents a few metres away from the body. It is said that someone had informed the police when the youth was being thrashed by the youths. It was a challenge for the police to identify the killers.

Police have examined more than 100 CCTVs of the area and took information from over 50 people about the suspects. After gathering information from many people and the CCTVs, police managed to arrest the accused named AnshYadav and later detained three minor boys in connection with the same.

Ansh allegedly informed the police that his female friend (the girl, who called Taukir to the city) had told him two days ago that a boy Taukir Ahmed, who is a resident of Lucknow, met her through a social media platform a few days ago. They later befriended each other. In this friendship, Taukir was harassing her and making phone calls to meet her. After that Ansh along with his younger brother and two other minor associates made a plan to remove Taukir from the way. As per the plan, the woman made a phone call to Taukir and called him to the city on the pretext of meeting. On which Taukir came to the city on Monday to meet her. The woman and Taukir were in constant touch over phone and her friend Ansh was in contact with her. As soon as Taukir came to the crime scene, accused Ansh attacked him several times with a knife and blade. After killing him, the accused took his identity card and purse of the deceased and dumped the body in the bushes, 100 metres away from the spot, in order to destroy evidence and mislead the police. After that, the deceased mobile phone was put on flight mode by the accused.

After the arrest of the accused, the police have recovered the blood-stained knife and blade used in the crime. Investigation is on into the case and information about the woman is also being gathered by the police. Police said that the woman can only provide the video through which she was being blackmailed by the deceased.