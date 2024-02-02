Indore: Wife, Children Booked For Assault

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police registered a case against a woman and her children for assaulting her husband. The man consumed some poisonous substance on his way to the police station.

According to the police, one Jaypal Bhatia lodged a complaint at Aerodrome police station stating that his wife Lakshmi, son Naresh and daughter Mansi used to harass him and did not give food. Whenever he went home, they used to abuse him and assault him. After being disturbed with regular torture, he consumed some poisonous substances near Kalani Nagar Square on Wednesday night. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated a probe into the case.

Sons, daughter-in-laws booked for threat

Aerodrome police have registered a case against two men and their wives for threatening their mother. According to the police, one Prembai, a resident of Vijayshri Nagar, lodged a complaint at Aerodrome police station stating that her two sons Ajay and Vikash argued with her on instigation of their wives Chaya and Kavita. They threatened her for life and neighbours also knew about the incident. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and MP Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Rules, 2009.