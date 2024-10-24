Eight Bicycles Stolen From Outside A School In MP's Gwalior; Thieves On The Run

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight bicycle, meant for school students, were stolen by a band of thieves in MP's Gwalior rural district. The incident took place on Thursday morning. Out of eight, seven bicycles have been recovered by the police.

As soon as the sarpanch of the village got to know about the theft, he immediately filed a complaint at the police station. After filing a complaint, two teams were formed and were sent on a lookout. Investigation has begun and the thieves will be caught soon.

According to information, on Thursday morning, eight bicycles arrived in a school for distribution to the kids. The bicycles were kept outside the school and were not properly locked. Here, a band of thieves took advantage of the opportunity and stole the bicycles. The thieves stole the vehicles and rode for the jungle in order to hide. Unfortunately for the thieves, this proved to be the key to their downfall.

As soon as the news of theft reached the sarpanch of the village, he immediately filed a complaint at Panihar police station in the area. Here, the TI of the station formed two teams and sent one to the highway and nearby villages, and sent the other towards the jungle. The team which went to the jungle managed to scare of the thieves who left the bicycles in the jungle and fled.

Seven bicycles recovered; lookout issued for the thieves

Police has managed to recover seven of the eight bicycles from the jungle where the thieves fled to. They, unfortunately, could not get hold of the band of thieves as they fled the jungle as soon as they saw a team of police officers. A lookout notice has been issued for the thieves. Police sources say that investigation into the matter has begun and they are on the lookout.