 Eight Bicycles Stolen From Outside A School In MP's Gwalior; Thieves On The Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalEight Bicycles Stolen From Outside A School In MP's Gwalior; Thieves On The Run

Eight Bicycles Stolen From Outside A School In MP's Gwalior; Thieves On The Run

Out of eight, seven bicycles have been recovered by the police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight bicycle, meant for school students, were stolen by a band of thieves in MP's Gwalior rural district. The incident took place on Thursday morning. Out of eight, seven bicycles have been recovered by the police.

As soon as the sarpanch of the village got to know about the theft, he immediately filed a complaint at the police station. After filing a complaint, two teams were formed and were sent on a lookout. Investigation has begun and the thieves will be caught soon.

Read Also
MP: ₹4 Lakh Cash & Jewels Stolen From House Of Scrap Dealer; Masked Thieves Entered Via Roof At...
article-image

According to information, on Thursday morning, eight bicycles arrived in a school for distribution to the kids. The bicycles were kept outside the school and were not properly locked. Here, a band of thieves took advantage of the opportunity and stole the bicycles. The thieves stole the vehicles and rode for the jungle in order to hide. Unfortunately for the thieves, this proved to be the key to their downfall.

As soon as the news of theft reached the sarpanch of the village, he immediately filed a complaint at Panihar police station in the area. Here, the TI of the station formed two teams and sent one to the highway and nearby villages, and sent the other towards the jungle. The team which went to the jungle managed to scare of the thieves who left the bicycles in the jungle and fled.

FPJ Shorts
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh
Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details
Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India
Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India
Read Also
MP Horror: Doctor Shot At His Clinic In Broad Daylight In Morena; Police Suspect Property Dispute,...
article-image

Seven bicycles recovered; lookout issued for the thieves

Police has managed to recover seven of the eight bicycles from the jungle where the thieves fled to. They, unfortunately, could not get hold of the band of thieves as they fled the jungle as soon as they saw a team of police officers. A lookout notice has been issued for the thieves. Police sources say that investigation into the matter has begun and they are on the lookout.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sadna Enclave, IES Colony, Nirupam...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sadna Enclave, IES Colony, Nirupam...

Eight Bicycles Stolen From Outside A School In MP's Gwalior; Thieves On The Run

Eight Bicycles Stolen From Outside A School In MP's Gwalior; Thieves On The Run

Cruise To Operate On Interstate Water Route From Meghnad Ghat In MP To Statue Of Unity In Gujarat

Cruise To Operate On Interstate Water Route From Meghnad Ghat In MP To Statue Of Unity In Gujarat

Jaya Bachchan's Daughter Shweta Bachchan Reaches Bhopal To Meet Her 94-Year-Old Ailing Grandmother

Jaya Bachchan's Daughter Shweta Bachchan Reaches Bhopal To Meet Her 94-Year-Old Ailing Grandmother

Ratlam’s CM Rise Vinoba School Wins World’s Best School Prize For Innovation, Boosting...

Ratlam’s CM Rise Vinoba School Wins World’s Best School Prize For Innovation, Boosting...