Bhopal: Half-Naked Body Of 36-Year-Old Woman Found At Rented Flat; Police Suspect Suicide, Family Alleges Foul Play

Half-Naked Body Of Insurance Manager Found In Bhopal; Police Suspect Suicide, Family Alleges Foul Play | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The half-naked body of a 36-year-old woman was found in a rented room in Awadhpura area in Bhopal on Thursday morning. The woman, who worked as the manager of an insurance company, had been renting the room for the past seven months. She was last spotted entering the room on October 22.

When she did not come out of the room for over a day and a half, the owner of the property tried to contact her. She did not answer her phone, nor was she opening the door. The owner called police, who then opened the door with force. Police investigated the room and sent the body for postmortem. Preliminary investigation suggests a possibility of suicide, but the family alleges foul play.

According to information, on the night of October 23rd, police were called up by a flat owner in the Awadhpuri area of Bhopal. The owner told police that one of the tenants did not exit the room for over a day and a half. She is neither answering calls nor responding to the knocking on the door. Police forcefully opened the door, and to their shock, they found the half-naked body of a woman lying beside the bed.

Sources say that there was puke in the room and foam was coming out of her mouth. Police began investigating the room but did not find any suicide note or any poison vile. The girl's family was contacted, and her body has been sent for postmortem.

The real reason will be revealed after thorough investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest a possibility of suicide, as the door was locked from inside and there were no signs of forced entry. When the police talked to the family of the deceased, they suspected foul play and alleged that she had been poisoned by someone. Further investigation into the matter has begun, and more information will be revealed during the investigation.