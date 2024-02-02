Bhopal: 'MCU To Realise PM Modi's Vision Of National Communication University’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication Prof. (Dr.) K G Suresh expressed happiness over The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) becoming a deemed university and offered the expertise and experience of MCU to the new varsity.

Prof Suresh had earlier served as Director General of the institute from 2016 -19 and it was during his tenure that IIMC applied for Deemed to be universities status under De Novo category in 2017 and obtained the Letter of Intent in 2018 November leading to its declaration as a University on January 31 this year.

"It is good news. Earlier IIMC used to train students for the media industry but now it will be able to groom manpower for both research and academia. We are ready to offer our over three decades of expertise and experience to the new university," he said.

As Asia's first and India's largest media University, MCU was committed to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of establishing a National Communication University in the country, Prof Suresh said adding the university has taken several steps towards academic excellence including implementation of NEP2020 and striving for NAAC Accreditation. He was speaking after senior faculty members and officers of the university congratulated him for his vision that led to IIMC being granted Deemed to be university status.