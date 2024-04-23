Indore Man Stabbed Over Rs 100 Following Argument; Accused Detained

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man suffered a deep knife wound on his abdomen following an argument over Rs 100 in MIG police station circle on Sunday night. The incident occurred in Somnath ki Nai Chawl around 11 pm when the victim had asked for his Rs 100 from the accused.

MIG police station in-charge Manish Lodha said that both the victim and accused lived in a rented room. Ramlal Pal in his complaint said the accused, Mohan Yadav, had borrowed Rs 100 from him. When he asked to return the sum, they had an argument, which turned violent as the accused took out a knife and stabbed him in his abdomen. The police detained the accused and the victim's condition is currently said to be stable. The police registered a case of attempt to murder against Yadav.

Father-son duo stabs two over suspicion of illicit relationship

A man along with his 15-year-old son allegedly stabbed two persons over suspicion of one of the victim’s illicit relationship with his wife in Juni Indore police station circle on Sunday night. The incident occurred in Juni Indore police station circle on Sunday night when the victims were standing on the road.

The accused were detained by the police and victims are currently said to be stable. Juni Indore police station in-charge Shailendra Singh Jadaun said that Rakesh Yadav and Mohit Yadav were stabbed by Sunny Bhat and his son over suspicion of illicit relationship of Mohit with his wife. Previously, they also had an argument over the same.

On the day of the incident, the accused found them on the road and stabbed them following a heated argument. Rakesh suffered injuries on his back and chest, while Mohit suffered an injury on his face. The police registered a case of attempt to murder against Bhat and his son and detained them.