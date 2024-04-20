Indore: Man Cooks Up Fake Rs 1.5L Robbery Story, Held

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a grocery merchant was arrested for fabricating loot of Rs 1.5 lakh in Bhanwarkuan on Friday. Bhanwarkuan police said that Naushad Ismail of Kohinoor Colony had lodged a complaint that three persons stopped him near Pratiksha Dhaba on Ring Road and snatched Rs 1.5 lakh from scooter’s dickey on Friday morning. He claimed that the accused threw chilli powder on his face and then attacked him with a knife before escaping.

However, police grew suspicious owing to the normal nature of injury of injury on his abdomen. The police then went to the alleged crime scene and inquired about the case with locals.

None confirmed the incident. The police then detained Naushad Ismail. During subsequent interrogation, Ismail allegedly confessed to the cops that he had cooked up the robbery. He allegedly told the cops that three months back he had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from his employer Idrish Khan of Green Park Colony. For the last few days, Khan was demanding his money back. Hence, the accused cooked up the story to avoid repaying money. As per the plan, he left for his shop with a packet of chilli powder. He also injured himself with a fork to make the cooked up story look genuine.