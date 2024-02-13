Indore: Four Teens Held For Theft In Temples

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hira Nagar police arrested four people for stealing ‘Daan Petis’ (donation boxes) from a couple of temples, police said on Monday. The police recovered stolen donation boxes, cash and two bikes used in the crime. The accused used to target temples to fulfill their needs for intoxication. The accused were in a bid to sell donation boxes but before they could be successful, the police arrested them after examining several CCTV footages installed in nearby areas.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rajesh Bashkar of Nipania Kankar, Ajay Jadhav of Krishna Vihar Colony, Arjun Basak and Vishal Ravat, both of Vistara Kankar.

On Sunday, temple priests lodged a complaint with Hira Nagar police station stating that after offering prayers to the deity, they locked the temple and went to home. When they returned the next day, the temple lock was broken and donation boxes were stolen from there. The police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated an investigation.

The police examined several CCTV footages near the spot and detained some suspects. After questioning them, one of them allegedly confessed to the crime and narrated the whole story. He informed police about the stolen items and his accomplices. Later, police arrested the remaining accused and they are being interrogated for other criminal activities, if any.