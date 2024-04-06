Indore Follow Up: Caretaker’s Wife Tried To Save Sneha During Firing Incident

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the sensational double murder case and suicide, a shocking revelation came to the fore that the elderly wife of Shri Swaminarayan Temple’s caretaker had tried to save Sneha after she saw Abhishek Yadav shooting at Sneha’s friend Deepak Jat. She herself confronted the accused by standing in front of him. However, when the accused threatened her to open fire, the woman moved aside.

Sneha could have fled from the spot as a bullet was stuck in the pistol chamber during fire but Sneha snuggled up to Deepak. Then Abhishek fired three shots at Sneha one by one. Before opening fire at Sneha, the accused had shot Deepak on his temple. After committing the double murder in the temple premises, the accused ran to the premises of Arihant College, located a few meters away, and committed suicide by shooting himself there on Thursday. The police were clueless about the person from whom the accused had bought the country-made pistol.

Kanti Patel, manager of Shri Swaminarayan Temple Trust, informed the Free Press that the entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the temple premises. Abhishek reached the temple first and performed prayers coming out when Sneha and Deepak reached there around 11 am. They talked for about 5 minutes after which the accused took out the pistol and opened fire on Deepak and later shot Sneha when she snuggled up to Deepak.

Before opening fire on Sneha, caretaker Hari Singh Rathore’s wife Dhapubai, who was there in the premises tried to confront the accused and stood between the accused and Sneha. Dhapubui told him to go away but the accused threatened her so she moved aside and the accused opened fire on Sneha as well. After that he committed suicide in the college. The DVR of the CCTV was given to the police officials. However, police said that they did not receive CCTVs of the temple premises as the DVR was not functioning.

Police clueless about source of pistol

A country-made pistol was used in the crime. Police were clueless about the person from whom Abhishek had taken the pistol. Police are gathering information about Abhishek’s friends and his close people as it is believed that they can give a lead to police about Abhishek’s source of the pistol. Police said that it was a country-made pistol which was recovered after the crime and Abhishek had bought it from an illegal supplier of firearms.

Mobile phone seized but it was locked

Abhishek’s mobile phone was seized by the police for investigation but the phone was locked so it is a challenge for the police to know its content. However, a police officer informed that the help of experts is being taken to open the phone. Also, mobile phones of Sneha and Deepak were seized and the investigation is on into the case.

How Abhishek met Sneha

Police are still investigating to know where Abhishek and Sneha met and how they became friends. After the message circulated on social media on Thursday, police came to know that Abhishek and Sneha had been friends since 2019. Sneha was pursuing a nursing course from Maharaja Ranjeet Singh College. Police came to know that Abhishek had completed his BBA from the same college so it was believed that they met in the college and later became best friends.