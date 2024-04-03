Indore: Aussie Citizen Found Dead In City Hotel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 53-year-old Australian citizen on a business visit to the city, was found dead in his room at a hotel in the Lasudia police station area on Tuesday. Preliminary investigations suggest that he died due to cardiac arrest. However, to determine the exact cause of death, the police have sent the body for autopsy examination.

The deceased was identified as Bailey Gavin Andrew, a resident of Japan and an Australian citizen. His family members reside in Japan who were informed about the incident.

DCP zone 2 Abhinay Vishwakarma told media that documents found in Andrew's room showed he had got an ECG test done a week ago and a doctor had prescribed him some medicines. Electrocardiogram or ECG is a test that records the rhythm, rate and electrical activity of the heart.

ACP Vijay Nagar Krishan Lalchandani said that the police were informed by Hotel Grand Shaurya, located at Scheme No. 78, that an Australian citizen who had been staying at their hotel since February 15 had not opened his room and also not responded since last night. The police reached the spot and found him dead in his room. A FSL team inspected Andrew's room. No signs of struggle were found in the room. Also, no external injury was found on the body. However, the police have sent the body for autopsy examination to ascertain the exact cause.

The deceased had arrived in India during the last week of January and had visited Kochi and Ahmedabad before arriving in Indore. He worked at Toshiba Company and had come to the city for a solar energy project-related assignment. The police have taken action against the hotel management under prohibitory sections for not informing them about the stay of foreigners. Hotel staff are required to inform the police about the stay of any foreign citizens in their hotel.