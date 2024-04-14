Indian Student Shot Dead In South Vancouver, Canada

Chirag Antil | @varunchoudhary2

A 24-year-old Chirag Antil, an international student from India, was found shot dead in a car near East 55th Avenue and Main Street of South Vancouver community on Friday night, April 12, 2024. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. from concerned residents.

GoFundMe campaign launched

Chirag's family, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to bring his remains back to India. Romit Antil, Chirag's brother from Haryana, Sonipat, described Chirag as a gentle soul with no enemies. "My brother and I were very close. He was always happy and never had any conflicts with anyone," Romit said to the local media in Canada.

About Chirag background

Chirag, who had recently completed his MBA at University Canada West and obtained a work permit, had been looking forward to enjoying his weekend after a long shift. Tragically, he was gunned down as he sat in his car, leaving his family in shock and seeking answers.

According to the local media reports, despite their desperate pleas for information, Romit says the police have been uncommunicative, leaving them in the dark about the circumstances of Chirag's death. They are particularly distressed by the lack of transparency regarding the investigation and the absence of any footage of the incident.

Romit and his family are feeling helpless and anxious to have Chirag's body returned to India for a proper farewell. "We just want closure. We urge the Canadian government to expedite the process of repatriating my brother's body so we can find some peace," Romit expressed.