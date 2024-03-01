Haryana: Girl Kidnapped, Raped For 20 Days Rescued, 3 Held | Representative Image

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped for 20 days by three men here, police said on Thursday.

The minor was rescued and the accused were arrested, they said.

According to police, the girl went missing around 20 days ago, following which her father lodged a complaint.

A case of kidnapping against unknown people was registered and during the investigation, the names of the three men came up. While two of the accused are from the victim's village, the third is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The girl told police that after she was abducted, the three men raped her.

The accused have been booked under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping and rape, they said.