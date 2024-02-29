Delhi Shocker: Young Female BJP Worker Found Dead in Stationery Shop; Accused Business Partner Jumps In Front Of Train, Affair Suspected

BJP Worker Varsha Pawar | X

New Delhi: The body of a 28-year-old woman, identified as Varsha Pawar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, has been discovered on the premises of a school in the Narela area of north Delhi. According to police reports on Wednesday, the victim had been missing for several days.

Upon receiving information about the woman's body, a police team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation to gather more details about the incident.

According to reports, Sohanlal, the business partner of the BJP worker who was the main suspect in the death of a school teacher, passed away after he leaped in front of a train in Sonipat.

The deceased worked as a teacher at a private school in Swatantra Nagar, Narela, which she also owned. She was reported missing on February 24, prompting her father to file a missing person report when attempts to contact her failed.

The victim's body was found inside a stationery shop within the school premises, which had been closed for the past four days. On Wednesday afternoon, the victim's father forced open the shop and discovered his daughter's body inside. There were visible injury marks on her neck, indicating possible strangulation.

According to the Delhi Police, the deceased was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The victim's family claimed that despite filing a missing person report for their daughter, the police had not taken action to locate her.