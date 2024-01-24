 AI Solves Murder Mystery! Delhi Police Identifies Dead Body, Cracks Case Using Artificial Intelligence
A 30-member team was formed and Delhi Police employed AI technology to solve the case as the man’s face was beyond recognition because of decomposition.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

New Delhi, January 24: In a first, Delhi Police identified a dead body and solved a murder case using Artificial Intelligence (AI), an official said on Wednesday. According to police, the body of an unidentified man was found under Geeta Colony flyover on December 10. “The autopsy of the deceased revealed that he had been strangulated, however, there were no marks on his body,” said an official.

How AI Was Used To Crack Murder Case?

As per officials, using AI, they digitally reconstructed the victim's face and created about 450 posters which were then distributed strategically in the national Capital and shared digitally via WhatsApp groups till January 12.

article-image

The image’s background was digitally altered to resemble the River Yamuna. “A breakthrough occurred when a poster outside a police station led a man to identify the victim as his brother Hitendra,” said a senior police officer.

Further investigation revealed that a dispute between Hitendra and four persons, including a woman, had resulted in a fatal altercation. “The trio had strangled Hitendra, and the woman had assisted in concealing the evidence,” said the official.

