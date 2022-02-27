WR’s RPF nabs habitual thief with the help of CCTV surveillance leading to detection of five more theft cases

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always at the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers and take strict action against miscreants. RPF is doing a commendable job in catching miscreants and thieves with the help of CCTV surveillance footage. In yet another case, the RPF team did an intensive analysis of CCTV footage to gauge the movement of a thief and eventually caught him at Borivali station.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the RPF team mapped and analyzed the suspect’s movement, mostly in various dark spots at and around Borivali station. The thorough analysis of the footage lead to anticipating the movement of the suspect which eventually led to the arrest of the person. RPF Post of Borivali was aware of five theft cases that had occurred at Borivali station on different dates in which two laptops and three mobile phones worth over Rs.1,55,000/- had got robbed. In this regard, IPF Borivali along with CPDS team minutely checked the surveillance footage of the said theft cases and identified the same suspect in all cases. The CCTV footage was further analysed and it was found that after committing the theft the suspect would board a local train and deboard at Nallasopara every time. Therefore, continuous surveillance was being done in Borivali-Nallasopara section.

Thakur added that on 20th February, 2022 the suspect was noticed boarding a local train from Borivali station. Immediately the CPDS team also boarded the same train and the suspect was apprehended when he tried to get down at Naigaon station. The suspect was brought to Post where he revealed his identity as Rizwan Hanif Shaikh (39 years), resident of Mumbra, Thane and accepted the guilt of committing theft. For further investigation, he was handed over to GRP/Borivali for further legal action with memo. He was found involved in all five theft cases. Upon checking previous records, it was found that five more cases have also been registered against him for theft under section 379 IPC at various GRP and city police stations. Hence, total 10 cases of theft have been found to be registered against him.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:09 PM IST