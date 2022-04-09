WR marching ahead with enhanced infrastructural upgradation & augmentation

Western Railway, having the distinction of being pioneer in many accomplishments over Indian Railways has once again proved its excellence to set new records by achieving best ever performances in various fields during the concluded financial year 2021-22. Despite the toughest challenges faced amidst the COVID pandemic waves, Western Railway continued to break all barriers in achieving impressive performance in many fields including Infrastructural development and augmentation, under the dynamic leadership & valuable guidance of Anil Kumar Lahoti - General Manager of Western & Central Railway.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the financial year 2021-22 had been an eventful year for WR on various fronts with its commendable performances. During the financial year 2020-21, 302 km of Gauge Conversion work has been completed which is 233.51% more in comparison to previous FY. Also, 80.12 km of Doubling work has been completed. In Ahmedabad – Botad GC Project, 166 km of Botad – Lothal Bhurkhi – Sabarmati D Cabin has been commissioned in this FY out of the total length of 170 km. The entire stretch of 104.44 km of Dhasa – Jetalsar GC project has been completed. Similarly, 31.50 km of Miyagam - Dabhoi section, part of the Miyagam Karjan – Dabhoi - Samlaya GC has been completed. The Gauge conversion projects will be a step forward for uni-gauge policy on Indian Railways. It will also improve connectivity in Gujarat and provide alternate route.

Several doubling projects are also being completed on war-footing. Doubling of Daldi–Wankaner section (12.16 km) of Surendranagar – Rajkot, Wadharwa – Maliya section (5 km) of Viramgam – Samakhiyali, Nimbahera-Bisalwaskalan section (20 km) of Nimach-Chittaurgarh and Bhildi –Chandisar (32 km) & Palanpur-Chandisar (12 km) sections of Palanpur - Samkhiyali Doubling have also been completed in the recently concluded FY. It is pertinent to mention here that in the financial year 2021 - 22, major projects totalling 382.15 km have been completed. The completion of doubling projects will help to decongest the existing tracks & accommodate more trains inorder to cater to the future requirement on account of introduction of more additional freight and passenger trains. It will also enable in increasing the average speed and punctuality of existing trains. Doubling between Viramgam - Samakhiali would ease out the transportation from Kandla Port and Mundra Port to other parts of country. All these projects were commissioned in spite of major constraints of COVID-19 pandemic. The works undertaken by the Construction Department of Western Railway under the able leadership of Ram Karan Yadav - Chief Administrative Officer [Construction] has been appreciable & applaudable.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:51 AM IST