WR GM interacts with Members of Parliament of Mumbai division

To discuss various issues related to improvement in passenger amenities and rail services, Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway held a meeting with the Members of Parliament of Mumbai Division of WR on 11th November, 2021 at Western Railway Headquarters at Churchgate. The meeting was attended by Gajanan Kirtikar – MP of Mumbai (North-West), Gopal Shetty – MP of Mumbai (North), Rahul Shewale – MP of Mumbai (South-Central), Arvind Sawant – MP of Mumbai (South), , Rajan Vichare – MP of Thane, Rajendra Gavit – MP of Palghar, and Dr. K.C. Patel – MP of Valsad.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, at the outset, GM Alok Kansal welcomed the dignitaries and briefed them about the major achievements & performance by WR and various ongoing developmental works & futuristic projects. Kansal stated that Western Railway converted the CRISIS of 'COVID' into OPPORTUNITIES and made impressive performance in many fields including Infrastructural developments. During the meeting various important railway related issues pertaining to passenger services, infrastructural projects of Mumbai Division were discussed at length. GM also mentioned that WR is always in the forefront in providing top amenities and facilities to its passengers & other stakeholders. MPs also put forth their demands & expressed their satisfaction with the progress of ongoing projects. Various railway related issues in their respective constituencies, provision of additional halts to trains, running of new trains, as well as the progress of infrastructure projects were discussed in detail and valuable suggestions were given by the MPs.

GM WR Alok Kansal presented MPs with a frame of the Tenets of Philosophy which has become the guiding principal in the working of Western Railway. The Tenets of Philosophy summarizes aspects such as “Rashtra Pratham, Sarvada Pratham”, “Antyodaya” (Inclusive Development), “Samajik Samarasta” (Social Harmony), Zero Tolerance and Mission of Hungry for Cargo. The MPs were highly appreciative of the outstanding service and medical facilities provided by Jagjivan Ram Hospital of WR during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 05:44 PM IST