WR GM conducts inspection of Vadnagar Station of Ahmedabad Division

Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-charge) of Western Railway conducted inspection of Ahmedabad Division on 6th August, 2022. During the inspection, Butani conducted extensive inspection of Vadnagar station and reviewed ongoing development works at Mahesana – Bhandu Moti Dau & Bhandu Moti Dau – Ghumasan sections & Sananad Station of Dedicated Freight Corridor. GM was accompanied by Tarun Jain, Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad Division, Divisional Branch Officers, Chief Project Manager, as well as officers and staff of Dedicated Freight Corridor.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, at Vadnagar station, GM inspected the construction work of high level platform at the station along with passenger amenities at the station, waiting room, exhibition room and the relay room. He later inspected the yard at Mahesana station and reviewed proposed works. Butani then closely reviewed the ongoing construction work of railway tracks, electrification, signalling, etc. of Mahesana – Bhandu Moti Dau & Bhandu Moti Dau – Ghumasan sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor and Sanand station (DFC line).