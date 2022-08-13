e-Paper Get App

WR GM conducts inspection of Vadnagar Station of Ahmedabad Division

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 02:20 AM IST
article-image

Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-charge) of Western Railway conducted inspection of Ahmedabad Division on 6th August, 2022. During the inspection, Butani conducted extensive inspection of Vadnagar station and reviewed ongoing development works at Mahesana – Bhandu Moti Dau & Bhandu Moti Dau – Ghumasan sections & Sananad Station of Dedicated Freight Corridor. GM was accompanied by Tarun Jain, Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad Division, Divisional Branch Officers, Chief Project Manager, as well as officers and staff of Dedicated Freight Corridor.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, at Vadnagar station, GM inspected the construction work of high level platform at the station along with passenger amenities at the station, waiting room, exhibition room and the relay room. He later inspected the yard at Mahesana station and reviewed proposed works. Butani then closely reviewed the ongoing construction work of railway tracks, electrification, signalling, etc. of Mahesana – Bhandu Moti Dau & Bhandu Moti Dau – Ghumasan sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor and Sanand station (DFC line).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryWR GM conducts inspection of Vadnagar Station of Ahmedabad Division

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Meet Mukesh Chauhan, Rajasthan resident who tattooed names of 62 martyrs of different wars

Meet Mukesh Chauhan, Rajasthan resident who tattooed names of 62 martyrs of different wars

Mumbai: Western Railway achieves new milestone, as it earns over Rs 200 Crore through scrap sales

Mumbai: Western Railway achieves new milestone, as it earns over Rs 200 Crore through scrap sales

Cops likely to record Ranveer Singh's statement by August 22

Cops likely to record Ranveer Singh's statement by August 22

50 years old father of an illegal church held for molestation in Nerul

50 years old father of an illegal church held for molestation in Nerul