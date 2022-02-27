Wipro PARI signs an MoU with the College of Engineering, Pune, to establish a Centre for Advanced Manufacturing & Automation Technologies

Wipro PARI, a leading player globally in automated manufacturing systems solutions using cutting edge technologies like robotics, mechatronic systems, advanced sensory systems, and smart factories enabled with industry 4. O, and college of engineering, Pune India’s premier engineering institutions, have announced the signing of a momentum of understanding for establishing a centre for advanced manufacturing and automation technologies, and a robotics & automation laboratory at COEP. This time Prateek Kumar, chief executive officer, Wipro pari, Ranjit Date Managing Director, Ravi Gogia, Pratap Pawar chairman Board of CEOP, Dr. B. B. Ahuja and Wipro pari senior management were present.

Under the MoU, WIPRO-PARI will sponsor the new building in the COEP Manufacturing Sciences building that will house two floors, manufacturing technology labs on the ground floor, academic classrooms, computer labs, & offices on both floors. The building will be named "WIPRO-PARI Centre for Advanced Manufacturing Technology."

In addition, Wipro PARI will support setting up an integrated manufacturing lab focused on Robotics & Automation applications. This Laboratory will be named "Mangesh Kale Robotics & Automation Lab" to honour Late Mangesh Kale, one of the founders of Wipro-PARI. Through these facilities, Wipro-PARI will help in creating a curriculum and labs covering the cutting edge of Manufacturing technologies and collaborate with professors and students through projects and factory visits.

Commenting on the MoU, Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, said, "With this MoU, we aim to facilitate the students and academicians to gain the knowledge & skills in advanced technologies such as Robotics, Automation & Industry 4.0. It is important for educational institutions to establish centers of excellence and laboratories that provide adequate exposure and opportunity to make students play a key role in developing India as a leader in Manufacturing. We are happy to partner with CoEP for this."

Ranjit Date, Managing Director, Wipro PARI, said, "As an alumnus of CoEP myself, I am proud to partner with my alma mater in imparting this much needed knowledge to our engineering talent, and helping make advanced manufacturing technologies a career choice amongst young engineers”

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:46 PM IST