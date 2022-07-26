Western Railway holds concluding event of Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations

The closing ceremony of the Iconic Week of ‘Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ was held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on 23rd July, 2022. The function was attended by Pralhad Joshi – Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines; Smt Darshana Jardosh – Minister of State for Textiles & Railways; Supratima Bhoumik – Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment while Danve Raosaheb Dadarao - Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines attended the function through video conferencing. V. K. Tripathi – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Raiwlay Board alongwith senior railway officials were also present on this occasion. The function was graced by freedom fighters & their families at the venue as well as across 15 stations of Indian Railways.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the concluding ceremony of the ‘Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ at WR was held at Sabarmati railway station which was connected to the main event through video link. Freedom fighters Ishwarlal Dave & Nandlal Shah were present at occasion alongwith DRM Ahmedabad. Prakash Butani, General Manager (In Charge) of Western Railway, PHODs & senior railway officers were present at HQ office, Churchgate and were connected with the event online. DRMs were also connected from their respective divisional headquarters. Video films on the “Role of Indian Railway in Freedom struggle” and “Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Station” – Celebration over IR were shown. Thereafter, the Ministers felicitated the freedom fighter & their family members present at the venue & interacted with them. They also interacted with the freedom fighters & their families present at the nominated stations and requested them to share their experiences during the freedom struggle & their aspirations of New India during the Amritkal. The Ministers addressed the gathering and thereafter, virtually flagged off the Bharath Gaurav Divya Kashi Aadi Amavasya Express from Madurai. This was followed by a play performance on Indian Railway and freedom struggle.

Thakur further stated that various events were organized by Western Railway at Sabarmati, Adas Road, Porbandar, Bardoli & Navsari stations, in view of the Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’. Freedom fighters and their families were invited at these iconic stations, who were then felicitated. Ten spotlight trains viz. Lokshakti Express, Ashram Express, Sabarmati Express, Ahimsa Express, Navjeevan Express, Shanti Express, Gujarat Mail, Ahmedabad - New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express, Vadodara – Ahmedabad Sankalp Passenger and Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity Express were decorated & flagged off by the freedom fighters & their relatives. Over the week various programmes such as Rangoli, Nukkad Natak, Garba, Patriotic songs, Drawing Competition, Fancy Dress, etc. were organized at different stations with great fanfare & enthusiasm., including a short film was played on digital screens. A two day exhibition was also organized at Sabarmati station on the theme of “Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations”.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of the country's people, culture, and achievements. The iconic week of “Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations” was celebrated by Indian Railways from 18th to 23rd July, 2022 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.