Western Railway General Manager conducts Annual Safety Inspection

As a part of Zero Tolerance for safety, Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducted the annual inspection of the Surat - Virar section of Mumbai Central Division on 22nd November, 2021. During the course of inspection, Kansal inspected various works related to safety & security, infrastructural work, passenger amenities, staff facilities & other development works over the section. GM was accompanied by Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and Divisional Branch officers.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Kansal received the Guard of Honour at Surat station by RPF. He then conducted an intensive inspection of the Surat – Virar section with respect to Safety aspects of level crossings, important & minor bridges, sectional speed trial, integrated teams, points and crossing in the section, etc. WR GM also inspected passenger amenities at Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Udvada stations with specific emphasis on cleanliness. He also interacted with public representatives at Surat, Valsad & Navsari. GM met MP Dr K C Patel, MLAs - Pravin Bhai Ghoghari, Piyushbhai Dinkarbhai Desai & discussed the suggestions offered. At Valsad, GM also interacted with representatives of recognized trade unions/associations of WR. He also partook in tree plantation drives at various locations.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:57 PM IST